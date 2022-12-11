A New Chainsaw Man Nendoroid Debuts from Good Smile with Kobeni

The popularity of the hit manga and anime series Chainsaw Man is continuing to grow. The anime only has 9 episodes under its belt so far, but every episode has been a blast. The last few episodes have been especially fantastic, with some intense revelations. Special Division 4 has been the main focus of the series, and its unique cast of characters has been pretty fantastic. It was not until last week's episode that we saw the full power of team member Kobeni Higashiyama. This petite Devil Hunter is a deadly hunter, and now Chainsaw Man fans can bring her home with Good Smile Company.

Chainsaw Man's Kobeni Higashiyama Nendoroid figure will come with three face plates allowing fans to show her with normal, sobbing, and nervous expressions. For accessories, she will come with a knife and a gun, which is all she really needs. This 4" tall figure is all suited up and she will join Denji, Power, Aki, and Makima. New adventures await your Chainsaw Man collection and Kobeni Higashiyama is priced at $41.99, is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Chainsaw Man Nendoroid No.2014 Kobeni Higashiyama

"I'm Kobeni Higashiyama. I'm 20… The devil I have a contract with is… a secret. My hobby is eating tasty food." From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid of Kobeni! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a nervous face and a sobbing face. The Nendoroid also comes with a knife and a gun as optional parts, allowing you to create various scenes from the series in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add her to your collection, and enjoy displaying her with other Nendoroids from Chainsaw Man!"

3.94 inches (10cm)

Made of plastic

From the Chainsaw Man anime series

Part of the Nendoroid lineup

Includes several accessories for added customization

Box Contents Kobeni figure

3 Face plates Standard Nervous Sobbing

Knife

Gun