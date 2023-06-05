Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: ant man, marvel, Tamashii Nations

A Quantum Ant-Man Adventure Awaits with S.H.Figuarts Latest Release

Bring home and recreate some iconic events of Quantumania with S.H.Figuarts as they debut their new Ant-Man 3 action figure

Some new Marvel Studios films have already arrived, but Tamashii Nations has finally fully revealed their latest Ant-Man figure. This version of the smallest Avenger comes from his latest adventure, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Releasing as part of their S.H. Figuarts line, Scott Lang is suiting back up as the Ant-Man with a brand new 6" release. Upon entering the Quantum Realm, a new journey awaits the hero who might have let his part of saving the universe (as seen in Avengers: Endgame) go to his head. Ant-Man will come with an unmasked head sculpt, helmeted head, a variety of swappable hands, neck pieces, Pym Particles, and Quantum Realm goo. The textured deal on this figure is nicely done, and we can only imagine that Wasp and Kang will hopefully follow. Return to the Quantum Realm with S.H.Figuarts new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania figure that is priced at $94.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out other Marvel Figuarts releases line Green Goblin seen here.

Quantumania Awaits with Ant-Man and Tamashii Nations

"The smallest of the Avengers are back with new high-detail suits! The smallest hero "Antman", who was active in "Avengers: Endgame" and others, can control his own size and reappears with a new suit design. Comes with a real face and impressive accessory parts. The smallest hero Ant-Man reappears with a new suit design! Produce scenes from the film with you included accessory parts. Scott Lang's real face parts are also included and a special wrist for the capsule containing Pym Particles is also featured."

Main body

Interchangeable heads

Three pairs of interchangeable hands (Left and Right)

Optional parts Device Pym Particles Collars

Interchangeable collar parts

