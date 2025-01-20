Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Adam Warlock Wields the Infinity Gauntlet with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” Legends including Adam Warlock

Article Summary Explore Adam Warlock's evolution from "Him" to a cosmic savior in Marvel Comics.

Hasbro unveils a detailed 6" Marvel Legends figure of Adam Warlock with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Figure includes signature staff, swappable hands, and exclusive comic book accessory.

Pre-order on February 6 for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release, perfect for collectors.

Adam Warlock was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared as "Him" in Fantastic Four #66-67 back in 1967. Evolving into Adam Warlock under Roy Thomas and Gil Kane later on with Marvel Premiere #1 (1972), he would go on to become a cosmic savior. Adam Warlock gained massive popularity during his time in Jim Starlin's Infinity Gauntlet in 1991, where he went on to help take down the fury of the Mad Titan, Thanos. As the wielder of the Soul Gem, he can rival Thanos's knowledge of the Infinity Stones, and now he is back as Hasbro unveiled their latest Marvel Legends figure.

Coming to life right from the pages of Marvel Comics, this figure is packed with detail and accessories. Based on the events of The Infinity Gauntlet, Adam will come with his signature staff, swappable hands, and the Infinity Gauntlet itself. Hasbro is also giving this wave their own unique card back packaging and will feature miniature comic books with Adam Warlock featuring Infinity Gauntlet #1. Priced at $24.99, pre-orders for this cosmic savor arrive on February 6 at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and another retailer with a Spring 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Adam Warlock (The Infinity Gauntlet)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 6 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2025.) Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Adam Warlock figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance at the conclusion of Marvel's Infinity Gauntlet (1991) comic miniseries."

"Comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, iconic staff, and Infinity Gauntlet, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Infinity Gauntlet #1 (1991). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Add Adam Warlock to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!