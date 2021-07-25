Add General Mills Cereal Monsters to Your Shelves With Jada Toys

It is time to open up a brand new box of your favorite General Mills Cereal Monsters as they return to your growing collection. We are getting articulate this time around as Franken Berry and Count Chocula come to life with Jada Toys. Both General Mills Cereal Monsters return but in 6" action figure form as Jada Toys newest release arrives. Franken Berry and Count Chocula are on a quest to find their boxes of cereal with this highly detailed, animated, and articulated figure. They do come with a nice set of accessories, with a second head and their very now General Mills cereal.

I wonder if we will see other General Mills Cereal monsters come to life later on with Fruit Brute, Yummy Mummy, and Boo Berry. These figures are pretty sweet and they coming packed in their own cereal box, which is even better. Franken Berry and Count Chocula are the perfect two characters to release to start off this series. Both General Mills Cereal Monsters 6-Inch Scale Action Figures from Jada Toys are priced at $24.99 and set to debut in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live on a variety of online retailers like here, so prepare those collections for some cereal greatness.

"General Mills Franken Berry 6-Inch Scale Action Figure – What's sweet, pink and animated? More specifically, reanimated. It's your General Mills Franken Berry 6-Inch Scale Action Figure! Fully licensed and articulated, he's ready to show off all his scary sculpted and painted details. Pose him on a collector's shelf or next to your breakfast bowl. This man-made monster arrives with an alternate head, accessories, and retro cereal-centric window box packaging. For Franken-fans ages 4 and up."

"General Mills Count Chocula 6-Inch Scale Action Figure – Breakfast at midnight? Our favorite Transylvanian chocoholic Count Chocula likes nothing better than to dig into a bowl of the classic General Mills cereal, and now you can collect this transfixing General Mills Count Chocula 6-Inch Scale Action Figure– replete with accurately sculpted and painted details. Count Chocula arrives with an alternate head, accessories, and retro cereal-centric window box packaging. Wake up to a posable, authentically licensed, and fully articulated experience. For the young at heart, ages 4 and up."