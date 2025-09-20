Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Airachnid Arrises with New Transformers One Deluxe Class Figure

New Transformers Studio Series figures are rolling out from Hasbro including the animated film Deluxe Class Airachnid

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Transformers One Deluxe Class Airachnid Studio Series action figure for 2026.

Airachnid is featured as Sentinel Prime’s covert enforcer in the Transformers One animated film.

The figure stands 4.5 inches tall, transforms into drone mode in 36 steps, and includes two blasters.

Pre-orders are live for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, bringing this new Transformers villain to collectors.

Transformers One is truly an underrated film that delivers an incredible performance about the beginning of Optimus and Megatron. The film changed up some origin stories, but it was incredible to see where things started and the characters introduced. One of which was Airachnid, a villain from Transformers One (2024), who served as one of Sentinel Prime's most fearsome enforcers. She was Sentinel Prime's right‑hand covert surveillance specialist, tasked with tracking, spying on, and suppressing anyone who opposed him. She was directly involved in Sentinel's conspiracy with the Quintessons, helping to hide or destroy evidence of betrayal and corruption.

Hasbro is now bringing Airachnid to life with a new Studio Series figure inspired by her appearance in Transformers One. Standing 4.5" tall, this spy converts into her drone mode in 36 steps and comes with two blasters. There are not many Transformers One figures out there, and it is unclear who else will arrive in the future, but it is nice to see that some are arriving. Pre-orders for Arachnid are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and she is set to spy on your collection in February 2026.

Transformers One Studios Series – Deluxe Class Airachnid

"Bring home the excitement of the Transformers One movie with the Studio Series Airachnid figure. 4.5-inch (11 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to drone mode in 36 steps. With movie-inspired details, dynamic poseability, and blaster accessories that attach in both modes, this Transformers Airachnid action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

TRANSFORMERS ONE AIRACHNID: This Studio Series Airachnid figure features movie-inspired deco and details

4.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND DRONE MODE IN 36 STEPS: This figure converts between modes in 36 steps

BLASTER ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with 2 arm blaster accessories that can be detached and held in her hands. Blasters can be attached in both modes

