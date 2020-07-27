Alien Xenomorph Mythos Statue Comes to Sideshow Collectibles

Alien collectors collections are about to get an upgrade as Sideshow Collectibles puts up pre-orders for an Alien Xenomorph Parasite Mythos statue. The 1:2 scale statue reimagines that classic Alien design into something deadlier. The statue measures almost 17" tall and captures all those terrifying features of the creature. With definition on his spine neck to inner jaws, this bust is truly a wonder. They also included a clear head letting collectors and fans a glimpse into the skull hidden inside.

Sci-fi horror fans will not want to miss this terrifying Alien bust. It is packed with the perfect amount of detail and craftsmanship that can easily haunt your collection. The Alien Xenomorph Parasite Mythos Legendary Scale Bust from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $700. They are limited to only 200 pieces so make sure you get your orders in while you can. They re expected to release between August and September 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

"Busy little creatures, huh? Capturing a new face of fear, Sideshow presents the Alien: Xenomorph Parasite- Mythos Legendary Scale™ Bust. Sideshow's Mythos series captures the limitless possibility of fan-favorite franchises by emphasizing core concepts and introducing unique ideas to popular fictional universes. This Alien Mythos bust evolves the classic Xenomorph figure and offers a new perspective on this legendary horror of the sci-fi silver screen."

"The Alien: Xenomorph Parasite- Mythos Legendary Scale™ Bust reimagines the iconic Xenomorph design, rendered in approximately 1:2 scale. From the tip of the creature's head crest to the bottom of the stylized base, this Xenomorph Parasite measures about 16 ¾" tall and 21" deep. Every carefully sculpted detail in this resin and fiberglass bust emphasizes H.R. Giger's unforgettable biomechanical aesthetic, from the spined neck and armored shoulders to the essential inner jaws emerging as the creature gives a sinister hiss. The Alien: Xenomorph Parasite- Mythos Legendary Scale™ Bust also features a clear cranial dome, giving you a closer look at the ghastly ridged skull contained inside. "