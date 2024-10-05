Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Sideshow Debuts New Marvel Comics Beast Premium Format Statue

Expand your mutant collection with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their latest Marvel Comics statue as Beast is back

Article Summary Discover Sideshow's new Marvel Comics Beast statue, a must-have for X-Men collectors.

Explore the two versions of Beast, featuring his classic look and a Sideshow Exclusive feline portrait.

Witness Beast's intelligence and agility as he balances on a detailed desk scene in dynamic form.

Pre-order Beast Premium Format Figure for September 2025, priced at $725 standard, $750 deluxe.

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a brand new highly detailed Premium Format Statue as a founding member of the X-Men is back. Hank McCoy, aka Beast, has arrived with a new 26.5" tall statue featuring the infamous hairy X-Men in all his glory. Beast originally started as a mutant with ape-like agility and strength. However, as time went on and after an experiment to cure himself, his appearance would evolve into a more animalistic, blue-furred form. Hank is a brilliant scientist but struggles between his intellect and the primal nature of his power.

Dr. Hank McCoy has been a hero, a villain, and even an Avenger, and now he is faithfully brought to life with this sweet statue that will get two versions. Both versions showcase Beast in one of his signature aerobatic poses on a filled desk as he reads while mixing his latest experiment. A Sideshow Exclusive version is also coming, giving Beast a new portrait, capturing his feline facial features as seen in specific Marvel Comics stories. Priced at $725 (Standard) or $750 (Deluxe), Beast is set for September 2025, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Marvel Comics Beast Returns to Sideshow Collectibles

"Anyone who looks like I do has to find his fun when he can." Sideshow presents the Beast Premium Format™ Figure. This exemplary Marvel collectible highlights the extraordinary physical and mental capabilities of a beloved mutant."

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Beast in his blue-furred form, with his pointed claws and sharp fangs in pristine condition. Beast wears his '90s-era black and gold uniform as well as gold half-moon reading spectacles. He balances on a single hand atop a circular base, its warm wood finish obscured by books, beakers, loose papers, and even a clock, all imperative to his current research project. We all know the rules about being quiet in the library … but what's the precedent for acrobatics and loose liquids in the non-fiction section!? Oh, my stars and garters!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!