The Boys Collectibles Coming Soon with New Licensing Program

The Boys Second Season arrived on September 4th and no better way to celebrate than with a new licensing announcement. Sony Pictures Consumer Products has announced a massive release of some upcoming collectibles heading our way. Action figures, apparel, accessories, costumes, statues, and more featuring some of your favorite characters from The Boys have been revealed. Funko announced The Boys Funko Pops back during Toy Fair earlier this year but that was all depending on the licensing rights, which now have passed. Other collectibles heading our way are plushes of characters from Jazware that are set to release for pre-order on Amazon in December. Spirit Halloween will be getting costumes this year for Starlight, Homelander, and The Deep which will all hit after Season 2 launches. On top of that NECA will be getting 7" figures of Homelander and Starlight and which NECA behind them fans know they will be great. Apparel is also making massive launch with licensing and the debuts will not only be in the states will have a great launch overseas too.

The Boys is breaking the narrative of the typical superhero story and the graphic novel turned show has been a hit. This massive licensing distribution will give clothes and collectibles to many collectors all over. Funko and NECA will be very hot and I am sure we will have glams or products reveals not long from now. Season 2 of The Boys airs this Friday so make sure to binge that first season so you can catch up on all the hype before these collectibles drop in 2021. Check out the full press release below which features the US and overseas reveals as some teases on what is coming soon.

The Boys are Going Worldwide with New Licensing Program

CULVER CITY, CA – September 1, 2020 – Ahead of the highly-anticipated second season premiere of "The Boys" on September 4 on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is helping fans celebrate (or not celebrate) the 'Supes' with a robust line of consumer products offerings, including apparel, accessories, collectible toys, costumes, novelty and home goods. The show's initial wave of products is being sold on its home platform on the Vought International themed storefront on Amazon. Select products are now available on Amazon with additional products being released throughout the year and in 2021.

Additionally, Amazon X-Ray is offering a one-of-a-kind, interactive shopping experience for fans by giving them the opportunity to purchase products they see during the second season and on the new weekly after-show "Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys." Using web, mobile or Fire TV, fans will be able to spot exclusive t-shirts and plush that they can take home for themselves.

"'The Boys' has an unconventional yet captivating storyline around superheroes that you can't find anywhere else, and we are extremely proud of the success the show has received so far. With season two coming up and season three greenlit already, we've been working fast and furiously to bring fans around the world products they can use to express their true fandom." said Jamie Stevens, EVP, Worldwide Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "We are thrilled by the support and seamless collaboration of all our licensees to help deliver products across various categories and allow fans to support the show in many ways. With the unique in-viewing shopping experience that Amazon is offering, we are sure that the opportunity presents even more meaningful purchases for fans."

The following licensees for "The Boys" have products available now for purchase or pre-orders:

Funko stylized Pop! vinyl collectables including fan-favorite characters: Homelander, Starlight, A-Train, Queen Maeve, Translucent (Clear), Billy Butcher and Hughie. Pre-orders now available for release March 15, 2021 at Amazon.

stylized Pop! vinyl collectables including fan-favorite characters: Homelander, Starlight, A-Train, Queen Maeve, Translucent (Clear), Billy Butcher and Hughie. Pre-orders now available for release March 15, 2021 at Amazon. Jazwares plush based directly on product seen in the series. Pre-orders now available for release on December 15, 2020 at Amazon.

plush based directly on product seen in the series. Pre-orders now available for release on December 15, 2020 at Amazon. Mad Engine apparel and accessories now available at Hot Topic, Spencer's and FYE.

apparel and accessories now available at Hot Topic, Spencer's and FYE. Ripple Junction apparel themed to Vought International, The Seven and The Boys. The line includes men's and women's t-shirts, baseball tees, sweatshirts, pullover hoodies and tank tops. Now available for purchase at Amazon. New apparel designs will be released throughout the second season of the show.

apparel themed to Vought International, The Seven and The Boys. The line includes men's and women's t-shirts, baseball tees, sweatshirts, pullover hoodies and tank tops. Now available for purchase at Amazon. New apparel designs will be released throughout the second season of the show. Spirit Halloween will feature adult costumes themed to Starlight, Homelander and The Deep. Available now on www.spirithalloween.com .

will feature adult costumes themed to Starlight, Homelander and The Deep. Available now on . Universe Publishing 2021 wall calendar, now available on Amazon.

Additional licensees for 2020 include: Culturefly accessories and Just Funky drinkware, home and novelty goods and Trends International Posters. NECA is also releasing highly-detailed, fully poseable, 7" Homelander and Starlight action figures that come in premium packaging; the leading collectibles maker is working on a special product for consumers as well around the fan-favorite character Laser Baby from the first season of "The Boys." The excitement continues in 2021 with licensee Good Smile's vinyl action figures.

SPCP is going beyond the U.S. with a slew of international licensee collaborations as well, including:

Cotton Division apparel, accessories and home goods Territory: France

apparel, accessories and home goods EMP Merchandising apparel, accessories, bags and footwear available at www.emp.de/fan-merch/the-boys Territory: Europe

apparel, accessories, bags and footwear available at Good Speed, Inc. apparel, accessories and novelty Territory: Japan New apparel collection and dedicated brand page launching online at www.goodspeed-store.com this month Village Vanguard in store feature in 10 Tokyo flagship locations this month

apparel, accessories and novelty Grupo Erik Editores S.L. posters, prints, calendars and novelty Territories: Andora, France, Portugal, Spain

posters, prints, calendars and novelty Pyramid Posters Limited posters Territories: Europe, Middle East

posters Ripple Junction apparel Territories: Germany, UK Available on amazon.co.uk and amazon.de

apparel Sprd.Net AG apparel and bags Territories: Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom

apparel and bags