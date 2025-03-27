Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Kingdom Come Starman Figure Unveiled by McFarlane

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

In 2025, McFarlane Toys is expanding its DC Multiverse line by introducing the Red Platinum Edition figures. Similar to previous releases, these new Red Platinum chase figures are new characters that are limited-edition releases. Most of these will be featured in a case of figures in that way and can be randomly found at stores like Walmart, Target, and GameStop. McFarlane has recently revealed a new DC Comics Page Punchers figure with Kingdom Come Superman. Well, it appears that a new set of Red Platinum Editions is also releasing alongside him, including Starman from the pages of Kingdom Comic.

Starman is a reimagined version of Will Payton, who has been transformed into a cosmic entity. Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross, the DC Comics Kingdom Come story features a dystopian future where heroes clash over differing ideologies. This Cosmic King is just a background character, but he wields immense power granted by an alien energy source. He sides with Superman's new Justice League against the reckless younger generation of heroes. This Red Platinum figure is currently being offered on the McFarlane Toys Store EQL program, allowing fans to win the opportunity to get this figure. There is only a bundle offered that features both Red Platinum Kingdom Come releases with Damage and Starman for $55.98. This DC Comics launch is only up until Monday, March 31, so get your entries in while you can, or be on the lookout when those Superman figures drop in April 2025.

Starman (DC Page Punchers: Kingdom Come) Red Platinum Edition

"Starman and Damage are based on their look from the KINGDOM COME comic. Set at the dawn of the 21st century in a world spinning out of control, KINGDOM COME is a riveting, alternate reality story pitting the old guard–Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others–against a new, uncompromising generation of heroes in a war that will determine the future of the planet."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

