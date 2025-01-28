Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Anakin is Darth Vader with New Gentle Giant Star Wars Jumbo Figure

Travel across the galaxy with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their latest set of limited edition Star Wars collectibles

A new Jumbo Star Wars figure from Gentle Giant Ltd. is on the way, and it has a brand new design from the Prequel trilogy. These unique 12" tall action figures usually add new heights to classic Kenner-inspired figures from the 70s and 80s. However, Gentle Giant has been expanding past this with new and unique creations like the fall of Anakin with their Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith first appearance Darth Vader figure. Anakin Skywalker's transformation into Darth Vader is one of cinema's most tragic arcs, chronicled across the Star Wars prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars.

Anakin was introduced as a gifted child in The Phantom Menace (1999) and was prophesied to bring balance to the Force. However, his fear of loss and unchecked ambition would lead to his downfall. From the loss of his mother in Attack of the Clones (2002) to his forbidden love for Padmé Amidala, he would grow closer to the dark side. However, it was in Revenge of the Sith (2005) that would change everything as he seeks the power to stop death itself to save the one he loves. Star Wars fans can now capture this downfall in glorious retro format, standing 12" tall with its new sculpt. Vader will feature a sweet Kenner-inspired vinyl robe and a telescoping blue lightsaber, and he will come in a card back with a resealable plastic blister. Pre-orders are already live through Gentle Giant Ltd. for $80, and he is set to arrive in Q4 2025.

Star Wars Jumbo Darth Vader (1st Appearance) Retro Figure

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Darth Vader rises in this all-new retro-styled Jumbo figure! Based on Anakin Skywalker's first appearance as Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this 12-inch figure is inspired by classic Star Wars toys, with five points of articulation, a vinyl robe and a telescoping lightsaber. It comes packaged on a full-color retro cardback inside a resealable plastic blister."

