Anakin Skywalker Returns with New Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return of a legendary Star Wars Jedi Knight

Article Summary Anakin Skywalker returns in a new 1/10 scale statue from Iron Studios' Star Wars: Ahsoka series.

The statue captures Anakin's dark transformation, featuring his red lightsaber and Sith demeanor.

Pre-orders for the highly detailed statue are available now for $159.99 with release set for Q2 2025.

Acclaimed for its craftsmanship, this collectible is a must-have for Anakin Skywalker fans.

Star Wars: Ahsoka did something pretty incredible for Prequel Trilogy fans as it brought back Anakin Skywalker. This legendary Jedi Knight would redeem himself during the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He would be shown on the planet Endor, joining Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda as Force Ghost. Not much was known about what happened after that, but he would return to help his old Padawan for one more lesson in the mystical World Between Worlds. The World Between Worlds debuted in the animated Rebels series and is a realm that exists beyond time and space. In this world, Ahsoka just confronts her past and her former Master, and Anakin appears as both Jedi Knight and Darth Vader.

Iron Studios captures Anakin's sinister turn as he fights his former Padawan with a red lightsaber. Standing at 6.8" tall, this Star Wars statue shows the Battle of Mandalore with the Jedi's Revenge of the Sith outfit. He must confront Ahsoka to have her overcome her idea of failing her Master. This statue is highly detailed and is an incredible Star Wars piece for any Ankain Skywalker fan. Pre-orders are already live for $159.99 and he is set for a Q2 2025 release, and be on the lookout for the companion Ahsoka statue.

Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Knight Version) – Star Wars: Ahsoka Series

"Conceived without a father by the Force, born from the womb of Shmi Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker was a slave until the age of nine on the planet Tatooine. Rescued by the Jedi named Obi-Wan Kenobi, who became his mentor, a deep rage fueled by personal tragedies led the then Jedi Knight to the so-called Dark Side of the Force, becoming the apprentice of the malevolent Darth Sidious. Anakin becomes known as Darth Vader, the iconic villain of the franchise. From then on, he would be responsible for the order of the entire galaxy. Despite everything, a bit of goodness remained in Darth Vader."

