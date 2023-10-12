Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

Animal Crossing's Bunnie Gets Her Own Adventure Set with LEGO

Some New Horizons await as LEGO has debuted a brand new series of video game sets featuring the world of Animal Crossing

A new adventure awaits Nintendo fans as LEGO has unveiled the world of Animal Crossing is coming to brick form. That is right, the hit video game that was introduced on the GameCube, the DS, 3DS, Wii, and the Switch is now coming to LEGO! This is more than your average set, as fans will be able to finally see some of their favorite villagers come to life. Tom Nook and the Nook's Cranny kicked things off first, but now it is time for some island adventures with Bunnie's Outdoor Activities. These smaller sets seem to be based around the islands that players fly to in search of new villagers for their island. This is a simple and fun way for LEGO to keep the Animal Crossing line alive, and Bunnie is here to help. Bunnie will have a completely customizable island with signature Animal Crossing tools, a tent, a fruit tree, and even some bugs. Bunnie is awaiting a new home, and fans will be able to bring them home in March 2024. Pre-orders are not live yet, but Animal Crossing fans can check out the set right here with a $19.99 price tag.

Bunnie Enjoys Some Outdoor Activities with LEGO

"Girls and boys build this fun Animal Crossing™ campsite with the Bunnie's Outdoor Activities (77047) creative toy for kids aged 6+. With this playset they'll have loads of fun helping the Bunnie rabbit minifigure set up her buildable toy tent, before heading out to explore the area. This set is a great gift for creative kids who love the Animal Crossing video game series. They use the many accessories to make the set their own. They can role-play outdoor life using the bug net, shovel and axe – all recognizable tools from the video games."

"Fun functions include a mechanism that lets Bunnie leap the river using a vaulting pole. There is also a tent that opens, making it easy to tuck Bunnie in for the night. Kids can further express their creativity by reassembling the baseplates and decorating them with the many accessories. LEGO® Animal Crossing playsets put the fun creativity of the video game series directly into the hands of kids who love to express their artistic talents."

Tent playset toy for kids aged 6+ – Girls and boys enjoy hands-on Animal Crossing™ fun with Bunnie's Outdoor Activities as they build a setting inspired by the video game series

Customizable toy for girls and boys – Kids get creative inventing all-new stories for the Bunnie minifigure, rearranging the modular baseplates to take the storytelling in any direction they choose

Creative role-play toy – Kids help Bunnie pitch the tent, use tools recognizable from the video game series and explore the buildable scene, before rearranging it any way they choose

Creative features make for imaginative play – A hinge function above the river lets Bunnie vault the river, while hinged walls give easy access to the Animal Crossing™ tent

Animal Crossing™ birthday gift idea – This LEGO® building set makes a fun special occasion or holiday gift for kids who love the video game series and creative play

Build the fun – Add to any other LEGO® Animal Crossing™ sets (sold separately) to expand a child's brick-built community

Creative building toys – These LEGO® sets allow kids to keep using their creativity and storytelling skills to explore the world of Animal Crossing™, even when on a screen break

A colorful display piece – This 164-piece set measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

