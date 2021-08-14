Funko Blasts off to the Future with a Huge Wave of Wall-E Pop Vinyls

Wall-E has had some amazing Pop Vinyls from Funko over the years, especially during Earth Day. However, it looks like the popular Disney and Pixar animated feature is getting an entirely new wave of Pop Vinyls. This wave is loaded with some incredible Pop designs and will include a 10", Movie Moment, and even a Chase Variant. Some new characters will also be making their Funko Pop debut, like the cleaning robot Mo. The rest of the Pops will consist of Eve, and Wall-E depicted in iconic moments and scenes from throughout the film. This whole wave will consist of:

Wall-E (with Fire Extinguisher)

Eve (Flying)

Wall-E and Eve Movie Moment

Wall-E 10" Version

Mo

Mo (Cleaning Mode) – Chase Variant

Wall-E and Eve 2-Pack – Target Exclusive

Wall-E Solar Charging – Specialty Series Exclusive (Local Comic Book Stores)

Wall-E Dancing – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

This is an awesome wave of Pops for Disney fans with a huge lineup of collectibles that perfectly capture Wall-E. Wall-E already features a very simple design, and the 10" version will only help show off his unique design. The Movie Moment is loaded with fun detail, from the Christmas lights of Eve to the apocalyptic base and even Wall-E holding her hand. Some of the other Funko Pops that really steals the show are the Solar Charging, Dancing Wall-E's as well as the adorable Mo. Each of these Disney Pops is very well done, and it will be nice to see them up close in October 2021. Pre-orders for all of the common releases are already live and can be found here and here. Be on the lookout for the Retailer Exclusive Wall-E Pops Vinyls, and get your pre-orders to save yourself the hassle of hunting in stores for them. Be sure also to check out all of the new Funko Pop releases right here.