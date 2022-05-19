Funko Funkoween: Halfway to Hallow's Eve Reveals Are Here!

Another set of Funko reveals are here as Funko celebrates Funkoween: Halfway to Hallow's Eve. Everything creepy, spooky, and paranormal was showcased this time with some hits for both movies and games. Mostly Pop Vinyls were revealed for Funkoween, but we did get at least one Movie Moment and some Pop Pins. This line-up includes all of the solo releases and smaller waves, which will include:

Universal Monsters – Frankenstein (Blacklight)

Silence of the Lambs – Hannibal

Leprechaun – The Leprechaun Bloody Variant (Amazon Exclusive) Glow in the Dark Variant / Flashlight (FYE Exclusive) Standard Release

Trick 'r Treat Sam Sam with Candy (FunkoShop Exclusive)



Gloomy Bear (Hot Topic Exclusive) Gloomy Bear Gloomy Bear (Black Bloody Flocked Chase)

Gremlins POP! Pins Spike (GITD) Gizmo Gizmo (GITD Chase)

Bride of Chucky Pop! Pins Tiffany (Bloody – GITD) Chucky



Disney Hocus Pocus Movie Moment (Spirit Halloween Exclusive)

POP! Games: Sally Face Adult Sal Fisher Larry Ashley (Empowered)

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic the Werehog ( Hot Topic Exclusive)



There is a lot to unpack right here, but it was nice to see some hit horror films like Silence of the Lambs, Trick r' Treat, and Leprechaun get some new additions. The Bloody Leprechaun is terrifying, and I really wish Funko would bring back their Blood Splattered line. It was also sweet to see some games make the line-up with Sonic the Werehog and Sally Face, which I'm sure gamers were excited to see. All of these Funkoweeen Pops and more are up for pre-order already in a variety of places like here and here. Be sure to stay tuned for more Funkoween reveals as they come and get your orders in as arrivals in stores are never guaranteed nowadays.