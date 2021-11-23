Funko Debuts Four Exclusive Pop Albums with KISS, *NSYNC, and More

Funko is always dishing out some new products, with one of their newest ones being Their Funko Pop Album line. These collectives feature your favorite Pops but now slabbing in a new protective case with an album cover as a backdrop. However, they have actually upgraded these Pop Albums with the introduction of the Pop Album Deluxe series that gives fans a massive 23" wide collectible. The entire product features essentially two display boxes with a record vinyl display on the left and the band of Pops on the right. With Black Friday being extended for the month, Walmart is getting not one but four limited editions Pop Vinyl Deluxe Albums are one the way. These will feature:

AC/DC – Back in Black with Brian Johnson , Phil Rudd , Angus Young , Cliff Williams , and Malcolm Young

, , , , and Guns N' Roses – Appetite for Destruction with Skeleton versions of Axl Rose , Slash , Duff McKagan

, , KISS – Destroyer with GITD version of The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman

*NSYNC – *NSYNC with JC Chases, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick

I have seen some of these in Walmart stores already and each band member is displayed on a plastic Vinyl record. An actual record is not included with this Funko Pop Album Deluxe, as some might think. I am not sure if each dimply case can be opened allowing music fans and collectors to put an actual Vinyl Record inside each box. It would be pretty sweet if they did allow for that as it would get even more music fans to get behind such a unique collectible. Each of these Deluxe Albums is priced at $40 for the time being, so be sure to get them while you can here. They are already in stores if you want to take a trip and save that extra shipping cost. I am sure plenty more Pop Albums are on the way, so what albums or bands would you like to see arrive next?