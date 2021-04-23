Last Day to Back Animal Warriors of the Kingdom From Spero Studios

For collectors not aware, today is the last day that fans can back the Spero Studios Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Kickstarter campaign. The campaign introduces collectors to a new fantasy adventure figure line with a huge assortment of animal styles 6-inch figures. The Animal Warriors of the Kingdom have 26 points of articulation, accessories, and the ability to swap out parts for easy customization. The campaign's original goal was $99,000 and since then has hit over $250,00 funding the entire project and then some. Spero Studios has even unlocked extra rewards that include new animal warriors, weapon packs, and head packs. With less than 12 hours to go, the campaign has been a hit, and if it can reach $285,000 by the end time, fans can unlock the mighty Gorilla warrior Thane.

Crowdfunding has been the home to some amazing action figure lines lately like McFarlane Toys Spawn Remasters and Mythic Legions. The Animal Warriors of the Kingdom is another great addition with a great story, fun creations, and their own originality. Fans will not want to miss out on the project, and they can join here before time runs out. Fans can also find orders here for a little higher value, but a great way to get one of these figures if you missed the deadline. The jungle needs your help, will you answer the call?

"Spero Studios proudly presents ANIMAL WARRIORS OF THE KINGDOM™ PRIMAL SERIES! Wave ONE will be our debut in the very popular 1:12th (6-inch) scale. Each figure is designed by Jason Bienvenu and Utama Prastha and sculpted by toy industry veterans Arlen Pelletier and Fabiano Carlos with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve. WAVE ONE: This initial wave offers several core characters as well as army builders!

What Are Animal Warriors of the Kingdom?

Animal Warriors of the Kingdom™ is an immersive action figure fantasy line created by Spero Studios featuring the many adventures of Pale, the white-fur ape, and his allies as they fight to end the reign of the Tyrant Kahlee and restore peace and prosperity to his home. The story features Animal Warriors of all shapes and sizes throughout the Kingdom and fans can look forward to seeing many more Animal Warriors featured in future waves!

Primal Series Features