Another Zombinoid Figure Rises from Kotobukiya with the Wretched Girl

Kotobukiya's new 1/24 scale line, End of Heroes, continues to grow as a new Zombinoid ride from the grave. These new plastic model kits take collectors into an apocalyptic future as the undead walk the Earth. As the heroes still have yet to be revealed, even more zombies are on the way, and the Wretched Girl is the newest. This creature has somehow managed to keep her human-like form, tricking soldiers until the last second. Kotobukiya is going all in for this new End of Heroes line, and collectors will have a blast building their own zombie film right in the plan of their hands. The End of Heroes Zombinoid Wretched Girl figure is priced at $24.99, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Another End of Heroes Figure Rises with Kotobukiya

"This new plastic model kit series, END OF HEROES, comes in a 1/24 scale! "Outsiders" that match perfectly with this devastated world come to life as plastic models small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Create a scene with these small-scaled and fully articulated characters right on the top of your desk! The choice of characters for the lineup is made based on themes like horror, action, and sci-fi movies, featuring critical motifs such as zombies, bandits, and hunters."

"WRETCHED GIRL seems to be the one who, during her lifetime, used her good looks to unite the downtown scoundrels and lead a group of outcasts. Her appearance has not only not diminished even after transforming into a zombie, but it seems as though the progression of her decomposition has stopped. Furthermore, there have been reports of unique zombies with the ability to even disguise themselves as the living."