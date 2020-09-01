New Metallica Iconz Statues Now Up For Preorder

Metallica fans have a new collectible to add to their collections. Long requested, the four members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, are getting new statues made from Rock Iconz. These are based on the bands Hardwired…To Self Destruct era shows, and come on bases featuring key art from the album. Each Metallica statue will stand at 1/9th scale and features each band member playing and striking a pose while rocking out on tour. Each is finely detailed and will come with a certificate of authenticity on the bottom of the base. Only 3000 were made, and they can be purchased as a bundle for $536 right now. They will ship sometime at the beginning of 2021. Check them out below.

Metallica Statues That We All Have A Crack At

"Collectible Rock Iconz bundle set. Includes James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo from the Hardwired…To Self Destruct era.

Hand-cast painted and numbered

Only 3000 created

Officially licensed

Limited edition

It has been a long time since we got anything like this from Metallica, and the first since Robert joined the band. That is a long, long time, and while the Funko Pops were nice, figures and statues is where it is at guys. More of this please. Again: only 3000 of these have been made, and they are up for preorder right now by clicking here. Best snatch one up before they sell out, which they will for sure.