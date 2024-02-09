Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Gets A Frosty New DC Multiverse Figure from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Gold Label exclusive with yet another Batman

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys exclusive Gold Label Frostbite Batman figure set for March 2024.

Limited edition collectible available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop.

Frostbite Batman features up to 22 points of articulation for dynamic poses.

Each figure includes accessories like a grapnel launcher and a collectible art card.

Get ready to go sub-zero with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest retailer exclusive Gold Label figure. Coming exclusively to GameStop, Batman is back and with a new DC Rebirth Frostbite DC Multiverse figure. We have seen quite a few special edition Gold Labels so far, but this Frostbite Edition is a first, giving the Dark Knight an entire frosty complexion. Like most retailer exclusives, this Caped Crusader will be limited to only 7,600 pieces and will come in themed windowless packaging. Based on his previous DC Rebirth figure, Batman will come with a batarang, grapple hook, and display base, collectibles card, and card holder.

This is a very unique DC Multiverse release, but this almost seems like a fun Mr.Freeze gimmick figure to portray a frozen Batman. The packaging is also pretty slick with some nice frosty elements, like the insert and icy accessories. It would not be crazy if collectors saw more of these frozen DC Multiverse variants throughout 2024, and this Frostbite Batman is priced at $29.99. Collectors will be able to pre-order this variant right now on GameStop with a March 2024 release.

Batman (DC Rebirth) Frostbite Edition Gold Label

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Product Features:

Batman is featured in Frostbite form, in an exclusive designer box

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman includes Frostbite grapnel launcher, batarang, bat symbol base and art card stand

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

