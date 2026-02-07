Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Aquaman Embraces the Ocean with Sideshow's Lord of the Deep Statue

Aquaman does not hold back as Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest Premium Format Figure that brings the Lord of the Deep to life

Article Summary Sideshow unveils the Aquaman: Lord of the Deep Premium Format statue, reimagining Arthur Curry.

This Aquaman collectible blends eldritch horror with Atlantean royalty for a haunting new design.

Standing 29 inches tall, the statue features Aquaman fused with sea life, waves, and ancient armor.

Available for pre-order at $775, this unique Aquaman statue is set for a 2027 release date.

Say hello to the Aquaman: Lord of the Deep Premium Format statue, a new upcoming high-end collectible from Sideshow Collectibles. This latest release is part of their popular Mythos/Premium Format line that reimagines DC Comics characters in dramatic, artistic styles. This version portrays Aquaman (Arthur Curry) not just as a heroic king of Atlantis but as a haunting, eldritch guardian of the ocean's depths. Coming in at 29" tall, the statue shows Aquaman emerging from the depths with translucent waves with crustaceans, kelp, barnacles, and sea life woven into his form.

This Aquaman design blurs the line between man, myth, and sea creature, with a wicked sculpt, beastly form, and weathered armor that evokes both battle-scarred regality and the raw power of the deep ocean. This is unlike any version of Aquaman that has been created before, giving him a more Davy Jones vibe, which is quite interesting. The Aquaman: Lord of the Deep Premium Format Figure is up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for $775 with a 2027 release date.

Aquaman: Lord of the Deep – Sideshow Collectibles

"Sideshow's Mythos collection captures the limitless, untold potential of fan-favorite characters across many multiverses. As a collection, Mythos adds unique artistic storytelling to the most popular fictional people and places, taking key themes and expanding them into anything our imagination can conceive of."

"This Aquaman collectible utilizes eldritch horror elements to tell a tale of an aging Arthur Curry whose body has melded with his watery home. Measuring 29" tall, 16" wide, and 15.3" deep, the Aquaman: Lord of the Deep Premium Format™ Figure rises from the trenches into a base of tumultuous, translucent waves. Barnacles and flesh, kelp and costume, all appear indiscernible at every angle as he becomes one with the creatures and environment he has sworn to protect. Whether his sacred duty has transformed him into a beast or a savior is a question best left to the sea and sand."

