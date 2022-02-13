Aquaman Rises from the Ocean with New Iron Studios Art Scale Statue

Zack Snyder changed up the status quo for Aquaman by casting Jason Momoa as the iconic DC Comics King of Atlantis. After the incredible debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, I do not think we will hardly see any collectibles for the film's first debut. Iron Studios is continuing the love for the Snyder Cut as they reveal their new DCEU 1/10 Art Scale statue with the arrival of Aquaman. Standing at 11.4 inches tall, this king is displayed with his green and gold Atlantean armor as he wields his newly acquired Atlanna's trident. He is displayed on a nice dynamic crashing waves bases as the Justice League member is posed in a nice wind blowing action pose. Iron Studios used original references from Zack Snyder's Justice League to bring this limited-edition statue to life, making it a great collectible for any fan. The Snyder Cut Aquaman Statue will be priced at $169.99, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out all of the other Zack Snyder's Justice League Art Scale statues as well like Black Suit Superman and Knightmare Batman to finish your collection.

On a rocky pedestal, the almighty image of the monarch from a millennial and ancestral aquatic kingdom, expresses his anger with his eyes and clenched fists, wearing his old green and gold Atlantean armor and holding the Atlanna's Trident, a weapon that belonged to his mother, and that gives him the power to control the waters and amplify his speed while underwater. Ready to face the New God Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, next to his new heroic allies, Iron Studios presents the statue "Aquaman – Zack Snyder's Justice League – BDS Art Scale 1/10″ with the hero and protector of the depths, son of earth and King of the Oceans, and founding member of the Justice League.

"Pictured by actor Jason Momoa, Iron Studios presents in their newest statue of the King of the Seas inspired on the movie Justice League by Zack Snyder, also known simply as the "Snyder's Cut", is the established version by director Zack Snyder of the movie Justice League from 2017, the fifth movie from the DC Extended Universe."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11.4 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 5.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs

MSRP: USD 169,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022