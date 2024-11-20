Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: lord of the rings, Tamashii Nations

Aragorn Joins the Fellowship with New Lord of the Rings S.H.Figuarts

Middle-earth awaits as Tamashii Nations has unveiled new S.H.Figuarts for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Article Summary Explore Middle-earth with Tamashii Nations' new S.H.Figuarts Aragorn from the Fellowship of the Ring.

Aragorn features full articulation, a wired cloth cloak, and an array of weapon accessories.

Figure includes interchangeable hands, face, sword, dagger, quiver, and a blanket.

Pre-order now for the July 2025 release; priced at $99.99, with more figures from the series on the way.

Tamashii Nations is taking a journey to Middle-earth as they unveiled their latest selection of S.H.Figuarts figures. The Fellowship of the Ring is starting to come to life, starting with Aragorn, the last descendant of Isildur, heir to the thrones of Gondor and Arnor. This skilled ranger of the North plays a crucial role in escorting Sam, Frodo, and the other Hobbits toward Mordor to destroy the One Ring. He was initially introduced as a mysterious wanderer, but his quest to unite Middle-earth against the dark forces of Sauron would be revealed. Armed with the reforged sword Andúril, Lord of the Rings is in for a real treat with this impressive release that stands at 6.1" tall.

Aragorn will be fully articulated and will come with a soft goods cloak, along with swappable hands and a secondary face part. Other Middle-earth accessories include his sword, a dagger, a quiver, and a blanket to help him on his journey with ease. Tamashii Nations will also be releasing an S.H.Figuarts Frodo Baggins figure as well, so the Fellowship has already started. Pre-orders are already live with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring S.H.Figuarts Aragorn, priced at $99.99. He is set for a July 2025 release and be sure to keep an eye out for more figures arriving in the future.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Aragorn

"Aragorn, the Dúnedain descendant who led Frodo Baggins and the other Hobbits of Rivendell and joined the Fellowship of the Ring, is now available as an S.H.Figuarts action figure. The figure comes with a variety of armaments from the first chapter of the film, "The Fellowship of the Ring". The cloth cloak has wires inside so that it can be posed freely. S.H.Figuarts Frodo Baggins figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Contents

Aragorn figure

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Interchangeable face part

Sword

Dagger

Quiver

Blanket

Cloth cloak

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!