New S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Figure Coming Soon

A new S.H.Figuarts collection is on the way as the X-Men kick off a new Gamerverse figure line starting with Cyclops

Article Summary S.H.Figuarts unveils Cyclops as the first Gamerverse X-Men figure inspired by classic Marvel video games.

Features include a 6” scale, multiple face plates, interchangeable hands, and signature optic blast effects.

Faithful 90s X-Men suit design and “Mega Optic Blast” super move backdrop bring arcade action to life.

Pre-orders open soon with an official release scheduled for November 2025 via Tamashii Nations.

Cyclops brought laser precision and leadership to the chaotic world of Marvel vs. Capcom, particularly in X-Men vs. Street Fighter and later installments. As the legendary field commander of the X-Men, his fighting style was clean, fast, and efficient. Tamashii Nations is now bringing this precision to life as they have surprised Marvel fans with the debut of their own Gamerverse line. This comes right off the heels of Hasbro's latest Gamerverse line of Marvel Legends featuring iconic X-Men from classic arcade Marvel video games. Cyclops is now kicking off this new S.H.Figuarts line with his iconic 90s X-Men outfit and signature optic blasts.

This new X-Men 6" scale figure plays with some explosive comic-book flair, with faithful X-Suit, multiple swappable face plates, and a variety of interchangeable hands. Tamashii Nations has also included a nice set of Optic Blast effects as well, allowing for a wide range of attacks like in the game, including a "Mega Optic Blast" super moves backdrop. Pre-orders for the Gamerverse X-Men Cyclops S.H.Figuarts figure are set to arrive for pre-order soon, with the product info already going live through Tamashii with a November 2025 release.

S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Figure Revealed

"Cyclops, the first leader of the X-Men, from MARVEL 's "GAMERVERSE"! S.H.Figuarts The unique action performance and modeling reproduction are, of course, the strength of the optic blast can be recreated in three different patterns using multiple parts and the included mount parts! There are plenty of interchangeable facial parts, including one that recreates the optic blast leaking from the visor."

Dynamically recreates the action pose when Optic Blasts burst from the eyes

The Optic Blast comes in two types of clear parts! The special neck part allows you to express the pose when firing

S.H.Figuarts serious poses are possible due to the unique action performance!

Also included is a visor part that we create the Optic Blasts leaking out

