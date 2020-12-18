Lord of the Rings Elven Archer Takes Aim With Asmus Toys

The best army in the Middle-Earth is back as Asmus Toys announces their newest 1/6 scale Lord of the Rings figure. The Elven archers return from the classic battle of Dagorlad Plain with these new highly detailed 12 inch figures that have roughly 34 points of articulation. We have already seen the Elven Warrior joins the fight, and now Asmus Toys brings the archers into battle. This Lord of the Rings character will future highly detailed armor with inserted fabric pieces. The Elven archer will come with a nice assortment of additional weapons like a spear, shield, quiver and arrows, and elven bow. Asmus Toys has also included a detailed head sculpt that can be revealed as the Elven helmet can be removed. This remarkable design Elvin archer will be a must-have collectible for any fan of the Lord of the Rings series.

Whether you're trying to take down Sauron and his army or build up your own Elven guards, then these are the figures for you. Asmus Toys put a lot of time and effort into these amazing figures, and they will be great additions to any Lord of the Rings fans collection. The LOTR Elven Archer Six Scale Figure from Asmus Toys will be priced at $190. He is expected to take his shot between January – March 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out the Elven Warrior sixth scale figure also coming soon to enhance your army.

"Elven Archer, the masters of the bow, lined up behind Lord Elrond and King Gil-galad as powerful ranged attack support at the battle of Dagorlad Plain. Every fully trained marksman had ever learned the esoteric archery which the elf race passed down for many centuries, and each his move of drawing bow and firing arrows is tremendous accuracy. His exclusive weapon "the Elven longbow" was about the same height as the archers, its length gave them the greatest shooting range to take down the enemies far away. And its hardness also allowed the archers to eliminate many of their foes long before they were in a position to return fire.

The Elven Archer Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 34 points of articulation

One (1) Asmus Toys ADAM body

One (1) pair of relaxed posture hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

One (1) pair of fist posture hands

One (1) pair of two parts boots, enhanced ankle articulation

One (1) Asmus Toys figure stand

Clothing:

One (1) pair of long-sleeved hooded chainmail

One (1) pair of red long underpants

One (1) blue cape

One (1) belt with a quiver

Weapons:

One (1) elven long bow

Ten (10) elven arrows

One (1) elven spare

One (1) quiver

One (1) elven shield

Armor:

One (1) helmet

One (1) chest piece

One (1) pair of the shoulder piece

One (1) pair of forearm armor

One (1) pair of lower torso armor