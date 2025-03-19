Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Rocks Out with G.I. Joe Cold Slither: Band of Viper World Tour

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Hasbro is already getting a jump on San Diego Comic Con 2025 by unveiling its first convention exclusive. Releasing as part of the G.I. Joe Classified Series, witness the return of Cold Slither, the Cobra-funded rock band! First appearing in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero animated series, Cobra tries a different approach to world domination, and that is with heavy rock. Hiding subliminal messaging hidden in their music, Cold Slither consisted of Zartan and his fellow Dreadnoks, Ripper, Buzzer, and Torch. Cold Slither: Band of Vipers is now back and ready for a World Tour with a truly deep-cut G.I. Joe figure set. Coming with 29 accessories, Cobra is ready to melt some faces with some tasty guitar solos, with all four members being included in their rock star attire.

Accessories will consist of instruments like guitars, a 6" scale drum kit, and much more that will be featured in the coming months. Everything will be featured in a collectible box that is a recreation of the Springfield Theater's exterior. Taking over the world has never been so metal and the Cold Slither Band of Vipers World Tour will be offered at SDCC 2025. A limited amount of set will then be available to order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention this July. Yo Joe!

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cold Slither: Band of Viper World Tour

"Celebrate Cold Slither's triumphant return with this amazing offer! Whether a long-time fan or a newcomer, you'll want to experience an electrifying Band of Vipers World Tour concert. This commemorative action figure set includes 6-inch-scale figures of all four founding members—the Dreadnoks: Zartan, Ripper, Buzzer, and Torch—each equipped with their signature instrument and a total of 29 accessories."

"The musical accessories, include a guitar, bass, keytar, 5 instrument straps, and a full 6-inch-scale drum kit complete with a floor tom, hi-hat with pedal, hi tom, mid tom, bass drum with a kick pedal, stool, 2 drumsticks, snare drum, cymbals and stands. Buzzer rocks removable glasses and a neckerchief. With detailed designs and exceptional articulation, these figures are perfect for dynamic displays."

