Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

LEGO Has a Bite at Fortnite's Durr Burger Restaurant with New Set

The world of Fortnite continues to be bricktified as LEGO has unveiled a new set of sets inspired by the hit battle royal game

Article Summary LEGO brings iconic Fortnite Durr Burger to life with a new 546-piece set, bursting with game-inspired details.

Set includes Beach Bomber, Beef Boss, Grimey, and skeleton minifigures for immersive play and roleplay.

Features a customizable restaurant model with fun add-ons like a condiment station and removable attic.

Buying the set unlocks exclusive Beef Boss Outfit in LEGO Fortnite via a QR code for in-game excitement.

The Durr Burger is one of Fortnite's more iconic in-game mascots. It was originally introduced as a fast-food restaurant brand within the game's sprawling island, which features a googly-eyed cheeseburger with an extended tongue. This cartoonish mascot has since evolved into a full-blown Fortnite icon, appearing in plenty of cosmetics, creative maps, and even real-world marketing stunts. Its rivalry with Pizza Pit added some fun lore to the in-game universe, giving them the game's chaotic charm.

LEGO is now bringing the battle to Durr Burger with their newest Fortnite set, which comes in at only 546 pieces. Standing at 10.5" tall, the Battle Royale arrives at this restaurant. The set will feature four Fortnite minifigures with Beach Bomber, Beef Boss, Grimey, and a skeleton. Beef Boss will feature a redeemable DLC code with this set as well to have gamers and fans unlock him for some in-game fun. It is order up at Durr Burger, which is priced at $64.99 and set for a June 1, 2025, release.

LEGO Fortnite – Durrr Burger Restaurant

"Gamers will have fun assembling the Durrr Burger restaurant model, which is modular to encourage customization, before discovering all the deliciously fun details. Inside, kids will find a condiment station, a soda machine and a cash register, and outside they'll find a seating area that includes a cup and a fried egg. There's also a removable attic that includes a spider figure and enough room for other accessories, including a shovel and dynamite."

"Beach Bomber, Beef Boss, Grimey and skeleton minifigures bring the action to life and encourage imaginative role play. A great gaming gift, this set unlocks a special Beef Boss Outfit in the LEGO Fortnite video game that players redeem by scanning a QR code on the cover of the building instructions. Set contains 546 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!