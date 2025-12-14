Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

AT-AT Commander General Veers Joins Hasbro's Star Wars TVC

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are here as Hasbro travels across the galaxy once again in 3.75” form

General Maximilian Veers is the formidable AT-AT commander as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He now marches from the screen to your growing collection with the new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection General Veers (AT-AT Commander) 3.75" figure. Veers is the disciplined, tactical mind behind the Empire's devastating assault on Hoth, leading snowtroopers and towering AT-AT walkers to destroy the hidden Rebel Base. While his screen time may be brief, he is one of the more memorable Imperial officers in the original trilogy, and now he comes to life with an impressive new figure with a photo-real head sculpt.

Featuring movie-accurate deco and multiple points of articulation, General Veers comes with character-inspired accessories, including his blaster and helmet. Collectors will also be able to recreate scenes from the Battle of Hoth with additional upcoming Star Wars TVC releases like the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander. Whether commanding AT-ATs or taking aim at Rebel forces, Veers will be a necessary addition to your Imperial collection, and pre-orders are already live. Priced at $19.99, collectors are able to pre-order General Veers right now on Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection General Veers (AT-AT Commander)

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display this 3.75 inch action figure – featuring movie-inspired deco and design and detailed sculpt – in their collections

BUILD OUT YOUR EPISODE V COLLECTION: Find other Star Wars collectibles from The Vintage Collection to reimagine iconic scenes – or create your own (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

BUILD OUT YOUR EPISODE V COLLECTION: Find other Star Wars collectibles from The Vintage Collection to reimagine iconic scenes – or create your own (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) FIGHTING REBEL TARGETS: The capable General Veers led the Empire's AT-AT pilots, who controlled massive four-footed assault vehicles in combatInspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!

