Attack on Titan Levin and Erwin Re-Releases Arrive At Good Smile

Attack on Titan is easily one of the top mainstream anime's out there, along with My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. The show has only gained more popularity since its release, and that means the collectibles game is strong for the series. One of the best collectibles of the show has been the Levi and Erwin Smith figma figures from Max Factory. Levi was originally released back in 2014, with Erwin releasing just last year in 2020. With Good Smile Company, all of their collectibles have timed releases, so once that pre-order window open, who knows if they will return. However, some do make a glorious return, and Attack on Titan is back once again.

Both figures will come with swappable faceplates, Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, blades, and mantles to capture them in action. Erwin will even get his iconic horse which is also loaded with articulation bringing legendary Attack on Titan scenes to life in remarkable fashion. Levi is priced at $78.99, Erwin Smith is priced at $118.99, and they are both set to release in the Summer of 2022. Pre-orders for both Attack on Titan figma figures are live right here, and pre-orders will only stay open until August 25, 2021, so do not miss them this time.

"I promise you, I will drive the Titans to extinction!" From the anime "Attack on Titan" comes a rerelease of the figma of mankind's strongest soldier, Levi!

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes.

Three expressions are included: His standard face, an expression with clenched teeth ready for combat and a cold-hearted expression perfect for Levi.

His dual blades are included for combat scenes, along with his Vertical Maneuvering Equipment and effects parts.

Special hand parts to display Levi holding the blades in his trademark reverse grip are also included.

The hooks connected to a wire that shoot out from the equipment are also included, along with his Scouting Legion mantle.

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

"My soldiers, rage! My soldiers, scream! My soldiers, fight!" From the anime series "Attack on Titan" comes a rerelease of the figma of Erwin Smith!

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

He comes with 3 face plates including a glaring face, a shouting face and a face with gritted teeth.

Optional parts include a pair of his ultrahard steel blades, his Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, effect parts and his Survey Corps mantle.

His horse that plays an important role in the anime is also included.

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.