Autobot Rachet Returns with New Transformers: Age of the Primes Figure

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Ratchet returns as a new Deluxe Class figure in Transformers: Age of the Primes from Hasbro in 2026.

This 5.75-inch collectible converts from robot to ambulance mode in 19 steps with tool and blaster gear.

Features classic red and white deco, inspired by the iconic G1 cartoon and Marvel Comics character.

Pre-orders are live alongside Powerglide, Cliffjumper, Nexus Prime, and Liege Maximo figures.

Ratchet debuted in The Transformers Generation 1 cartoon as well as the Marvel Comics back in 1984 as the Autobots' chief medical officer. Originally transforming into an ambulance, Ratchet was characterized by his pragmatic, sometimes gruff demeanor and deep sense of duty toward his fellow Autobots. In G1, he often clashed with Optimus Prime over the cost of war, offering a more grounded perspective and a welcoming one.

This fan-favorite Autobot is now back with a brand new figure for the Transformers: Age of the Primes line. Ratchet is getting a new Deluxe Class release, which comes in at 5.75" tall and will convert between ambulance mode in 19 steps. He is featured in his red and white deco and comes with tool and blaster accessories. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for this new Deluxe Class Transformers Ratchet for $27.99 and a May 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon like Powerglide, Cliffjumper, and The Thirteen members Nexus Prime and Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Ratchet

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Age of the Primes Autobot Ratchet figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and ambulance mode in 19 steps.

Deluxe Class Transformers action figure is 5.75 inches (14.5 cm) tall in robot mode.

Comes with tool and blaster accessories that attach in bot mode and store in vehicle mode.

