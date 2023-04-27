Avengers 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends Black Knight & Sersi 2-Pack A new Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way from Hasbro as the Black Knight and Cersi are back and in new 1990s glory

Hasbro is back with another Avengers 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 2-pack set. This new 2 pack takes Marvel COmics fans back to the 90s as Black Knight and Sersi are back. Leaping right off of the cover of Avengers #373, this power couple is ready for action. Both Marvel Legends designs are packed with 90s glory, with Sersi and Black Knight sporting some leather jackets. The Eternal will come with swappable hands and some comic power effect for her hands. On the other hand, Dane Whiteman comes with hands and his signature Photon Sword, which is a must. The Avengers have had plenty of iconic members and adventures, and Hasbro continues to celebrate it with releases like this. The Marvel Legends Black Knight & Sersi, Avengers 60th Anniversary 2-Pack will be an Amazon Exclusive. It is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here for $49.99.

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Black Knight, Marvel's Sersi, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! This collectible Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary set includes a Marvel's Black Knight action figure and Marvel's Sersi action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Avengers comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with 7 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure, Power FX for Sersi figure and Photon Sword for Black Knight figure."