Awaken Mega Man X Once Again with PCS Collectibles New Statue

A new rise in Mavericks attacks has arrived, and it is up to Mega Man X once again to save the day. Taking place 100 years after the original Mega Man game, this series follows the story of Dr. Cain and his discovery of Mega Man X. After studying the hidden bot that was buried in a fallen lab, new androids were introduced to the world. However, not all these bots have stayed on their path of good and fallen into criminal acts, and it is up to Mega Man to stop them. PCS Collectibles is taking fans of the series back to the 1993 spin-off game with two incredibly highly detailed statues.

Two Mega Man X statues have been revealed featuring a pre-built version of the android. The first statue is limited to 600 pieces and comes in at 17" tall, featuring his blue design and robotic limbs. The Deluxe version, on the other hand, is very impressive, showing Mega Man X inside Dr. Light's construction capsule. This version is limited to 300 pieces and comes with two head sculpts with awake and sleeping emotions. The Capsule has LED elements, stands 30" tall, and is loaded with robotic craftmanship. Both versions are very nice and will be a great statue for any Mega Man X collector. Pre-orders are live for both right here with a June 2023 release and the standard at $695 and deluxe at $1,495.

"I have decided to seal him in this capsule, which will test his internal systems until his reliability has been confirmed." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Mega Man X Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue, a futuristic video game collectible celebrating the classic Capcom character. With an immensely detailed display base, this statue is a must-have for diehard fans of the Mega Man X series."

"The Collector's Edition Mega Man X 1:4 Scale Statue measures 17" tall and 10" wide, standing on a sleek black statue base. The X Deluxe 1:4 Scale Statue measures 30" tall and 18" wide as the iconic hero stands within Dr. Light's construction capsule. One of the Maverick Hunters, Mega Man X is a technologically advanced Reploid capable of independent thinking and feeling. This detailed statue showcases X's unique build as mechanical arms finalize his diagnostics in this hi-tech chamber."

"The capsule's blue base lights up to further immerse X in the environment, reflecting off his unarmored silver limbs as well as the iconic rounded armor that gives the hero his distinctive silhouette. Mega Man X comes with two expressions — one active, determined face and a portrait with closed eyes to reflect his capsule stasis. Metallic blue paint and red accents complete Mega Man X's intricate robotic look to make this a striking display on any shelf. The Mavericks have met their match! Protect the future and bring home the Deluxe X 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today."