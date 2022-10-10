Disney Captures Marvel Studios Power Stone with Latest Replica

A new Disney Parks exclusive Marvel Studios collectible has arrived on shopDisney with the Power Stone. One the past couple of weeks, some of the new Marvel replicas have started to arrive online, giving fans a chance to wield some unlimited power. These Disney Parks replicas came during the debut of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Disneyland. Most of the Infinity Saga artifacts have been arriving weekly. We have already seen the Mind Stone with Loki's Scepter, the Time Stone in Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto, the Aether from Thor the Dark World, and the Tesseract. We are now going on a cosmic voyage as the Orb from Guardians of the Galaxy has arrived in beautifully recreated magic. This is one of the more unique replicas as Star-Lord's bounty can open up, unveiling the Power stone inside. A display stand is also featured, allowing for some sweet display options with some of the other Infinity Stones. The Marvel Studios Power Stone does light-up and is priced at a nice $99.99. Collectors can purchase the Orb right now right here, and be sure to snag up some of the other Infinity Saga replicas while you can.

The Power of Marvel Studios Power Stone in Your Hands

"Now you can take possession of the precious Power Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, which comes in its protective Orb casing in this detailed replica from the Marvel Universe. The Orb, which comes complete with its specially designed display stand, opens to reveal its coveted contents which lights up."

Includes Orb with Power Stone, and stand

Highly detailed replica

Orb opens up

Push tab to release Power Stone

Lights up

Display stand features three jointed arms that open

Comes in special packaging box