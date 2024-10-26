Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bane Juices Up with New McFarlane's Todd's Mods DC Comics Figures

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of DC Comics collectibles called Todd’s Mods adding some artistic style to iconic heroes and villains

Article Summary Bane is now part of McFarlane's new Todd’s Mods line, inspired by iconic DC comics characters.

Standing at 4.5”, this limited edition collectible captures Bane's powerful presence.

Features include a detailed sculpt, unique design, and limited production for collectors.

Available for preorder at $14.99, with a release alongside Swamp Thing and Batman.

Batman has a massive catalog of villains, with many arriving around decades ago during the Silver Age of comics. However, there are a few that are more "modern," like the deadly villain who sought to break the Bat. Introduced in 1993 in DC Comics Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1, Bane was born in Peña Duro, a prison in the Caribbean country of Santa Prisca in the DC Universe. He was forced to serve a life sentence in the prison for his father, however he would turn out to be a deadly prisoner and would soon take is tactical mind to Gotham. Teh experimental drug known as Venom, would increase his strength making his near unstoppable, something that Batman would soon find out.

Now, the infamous DC Comics Bane is joining McFarlane Toys' new line of Vinyl Figures with Todd's Mods. Standing 4.5" tall, Bane is juiced up and ready for action once again for this limited edition release. Collectors can bring home this hulked out villain for only $14.99, he will release alongside Swamp Thing and Batman for this new Todd's Mods line. Pre-orders are already live for the whole line right on McFarlane Toys Store with a December 2024 release.

Bane Limited Edition Collector Vinyl (Todd's Mods)

"Born on the island of Santa Prisca, the boy who would become Bane was raised within the confines of his nation's cruelest prison where he honed his mind by reading any books he could get his hands on. After decades of imprisonment, he was chosen for an experiment testing a super-steroid called Venom. Not only did Venom work, but it also gave Bane the strength to escape. He then set his sights on Gotham City—a place of which he had heard many legends—with one goal in mind: break Batman."

Product Features:

4.5in scale posed Bane figure

Limited Edition

Collector Vinyl

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!