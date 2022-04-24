Barbie Heads to Space with International Space Station Partnership

Watch out Buzz Lightyear; there are two new space heroes out there as Mattel reveals their Barbie Space Discovery line. With the partnership with the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab, two Barbies have made it out of this world, literally. These dolls were sent on a mission to help remind girls that anything is possible and to encourage jobs in space are able to be accomplished. Mattel has also released a couple of new products for the event, starting with a special You Can Be Anything: Mission DreamStar – Let's Go To SPACE! an episode on YouTube (seen below).

To make things even better, Mattel has revealed its new exclusive Barbie Space Discovery line. Releasing exclusively at Target, including two new Barbie astronaut dolls, just like the ones sent into space! Collectors will also be able to get the Space Teacher Playset, Space Room Playset, Space Discovery Playsets, and more. All of them can be found in Target stores right now as well as online right here. Barbie continues to inspire, with girls having the ability to achieve the stars if they want to, and Mattel is here to help push that curiosity. Space enthusiasts can check out the official press release below, along with the new Mission Dreamstar episode and some of the new Barbie Space Discovery figures.

Mattel has announced that Barbie is embarking on her first mission to space in the doll's 63-year history. In collaboration with the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab on Mission DreamStar, Mattel sent two Barbie dolls up to space to encourage girls to consider a career in aerospace, engineering and STEM. The Barbie purpose has always been to remind girls they can be anything and by showing them nearly 40 different careers in STEM – including astrophysicist, space scientist and robotics engineer – the brand continues to help close the "Dream Gap"* and level the playing field for girls.

"Barbie introduced an astronaut doll in 1965 before humans had even stepped foot on the moon," Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. "Now, almost 60 years later and with 200 careers and counting, Barbie dolls have made it to space. It is important that we encourage girls to reach for the stars – literally – and pursue careers in aerospace and STEM. With help from the International Space Station National Lab team, we are reminding girls that not even gravity can hold them back."

After launching into orbit, two Barbie dolls received an out-of-this-world tour of the ISS which included the Cupola, ISS' observation module, Veggie Garden, and Minus Eighty-Degree Laboratory Freezer (Melfi), along with an introduction to the ISS' free-flying robots, the Astrobees. After the Barbie dolls return from space this Summer, the two dolls will be donated to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum and go on display later this year at the museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia to further engage young females on the excitement of space.