Batman 1966 is Back with Mezco Toyz 5 Points Boxed Set

Pre-orders are live from Mezco Toyz newest addition to their unique 5 Point figure line with Batman 1966. We have seen this set showed off before but we had no idea how Mezco would release these figures and it looks like its one amazingly packed Boxed Set. The set is based around the classic Batman TV Series from 1966 and will feature classic characters from the show with Batman, Robin, Alfred, the Joker, Catwoman, Penguin, and the Riddler. Each shows some subtle likeness to the actors and actresses that play these characters with greats like Adam West, Burt Ward, Burgess Meredith, and Caesar Romero. Each figure will stand roughly 3.75″ tall and will each have their own set of accessories. Besides the figures, Mezco has also included a Batmobile that will hold the figure inside as well as other features like attachable flame boost and popping out buzz saw. Diorama pieces will also be included giving fans their own Batcave and Wayne Manor backdrop to display their figure in. Swappable heads are also included for most of the figures giving fans the to customizable and create their own Batman 1966 scenes.

The 5 Points Batman 1966 Deluxe Boxed Set is priced at $140 and is scheduled to release between February and April of 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. This set is packed with 7 figures, loaded with accessories, a Batmobile, and two different Batman 1966 locations. This is a dream collectible for many fans of the classic tv show and will be something dedicated fans will not want to miss.

The Bat Goes Retro With Deluxe 1966 Boxed Set from Mezco

"5 Points present – Batman (1966): Deluxe Boxed Set, inspired by the 1960s live-action television series. Holy Ultimate Bat-Set! Are you a Batman fan? Do you have a nostalgic love for the 1966 Batman TV show? Is collecting Batman stuff your thing? Then check out this deluxe boxed set! This deluxe boxed set features a whopping 7 figures all with interchangeable heads and accessories, the Batmobile, and the Batcave/Wayne Manor diorama!"

"The 5 Points Batman (1966): Deluxe Boxed Set contains everyone's favorite crime-fighting duo and a variety of Gotham City's most notorious villains, each complete with their own interchangeable heads and accessories. The Batmobile features two seats that Batman and Robin can sit in, rotating wheels, a retractable buzz saw that is activated via a button on the windshield, and an attachable rocket flame for when your atomic turbines are powered and you are ready to roll out! Once assembled, the Batcave features Batcomputers, the Batpoles, and all the Batcave details as seen on the show."

THE 5 POINTS BATMAN (1966): DELUXE BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Batman – renowned crime-fighting superhero of Gotham. In addition to a vast array of hi-tech gadgets, Batman has trained his body and mind to peak human condition to battle the forces of evil.

Robin – the Boy Wonder and Batman's trusty sidekick. Together, Batman & Robin form the Dynamic Duo.

Alfred – faithful butler to Bruce Wayne and the only person who knows Batman & Robin's secret identities. Alfred keeps busy with his duties at Wayne Manor and below it in the Batcave.

Catwoman – prrrofessional criminal, thief, and arch-nemesis to Batman & Robin.

The Joker – the Clown Prince of Crime whose jokes and pranks are committed amidst his heinous crimes.

The Penguin – foul fiend and felonious mastermind with a penchant for specialized, hi-tech umbrellas.

The Riddler – quizzical criminal trickster and one of Batman's greatest foes. The Riddler commits various bizarre crimes and leaves riddles behind leading to his next misdeed.

Batmobile – super-charged, super-vehicle full of gadgets to aid the Dynamic Duo during their missions.

Batcave – secret subterranean headquarters of Batman and Robin. The Batcave contains a direct passage to Wayne Manor and contains a wide range of crimefighting equipment.

ACCESSORIES:

Batman Two (2) head portraits One (1) batarang One (1) bat communicator One (1) can of shark repellent Two (2) sound effect signs (POW and BAM) One (1) display base

Robin Two (2) head portraits One (1) Bat Shield One (1) batarang One (1) bat communicator Two (2) sound effect signs (POW and BAM) One (1) display base

Alfred Two (2) head portraits One (1) display base

Catwoman Two (2) head portraits One (1) golden cat statue One (1) tranquilizer dart Cat-Gun One (1) display base

The Joker One (1) Joker utility belt One (1) painting frame One (1) display base

The Penguin Two (2) head portraits One (1) standard umbrella One (1) umbrella smoke FX One (1) display base

The Riddler Two (2) head portraits One (1) staff One (1) money bag One (1) display base



5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, poseable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points present: Batman (1966): Deluxe Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."