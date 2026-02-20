Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Gets Patriotic with the New Transformers Star Eagle Figure

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Deluxe Class Star Eagle for the USA’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Star Eagle transforms from robot to eagle in 22 steps and features a red, white, and blue color scheme.

The figure is a Walmart exclusive for Collector Con, with a $27.99 price and Hasbro Pulse pre-order options.

Collectors can pair Star Eagle with new NFL x Transformers figures for an ultra-patriotic lineup.

Hasbro is celebrating the 250-year anniversary of the United States with a special edition Transformers figure. Give a salute to the Transformers Deluxe Class Star Eagle, a new 4.5" figure that converts from robot mode to eagle mode in 22 steps. The figure comes with attachable rocket blaster accessories, enhancing its combat-ready look while allowing for dynamic action poses. It does appear that the Star Eagle figure is actually a redeco of the previous Transformers Airazor figure, so fans can expect the same engineering and transformation steps.

However, this figure will have a unique and patriotic red, white, and blue palette that beautifully captures the USA's 250‑year anniversary theme. This confirms that Star Eagle isn't just a new character but a themed repaint intended for collectors and patriotic tie‑ins. To make things more difficult, this patriot Transformers figure will be released as a Walmart Exclusive at the upcoming March 2026 Collector Con. Lucky collectors will also be able to snag one up through Hasbro Pulse during the drop, and he is priced at $27.99. This wild collab will also go perfectly with one of the new NFL x Transformers figures for the Cowboys, Steelers, and even the Green Bay Packers.

Transformers Deluxe Class Star Eagle

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order in March (exact timing TBD) on Walmart and Hasbro Pulse; available Spring 2026). Celebrate the 250-year anniversary of the USA with the TRANSFORMERS Star Eagle action figure. The 4.5-inch figure converts from robot to eagle mode in 22 steps. With details and colors inspired by American symbols, plus attachable rocket blaster accessories, this Star Eagle figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

