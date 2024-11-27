Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils New Alien: Romulus 1/6 Scale Scorched Xenomorph

In space, no one can hear you scream and now the horrors of space return as Hot Toys unveils their new Alien: Romulus figure

Article Summary Discover the new Scorched Xenomorph from Hot Toys, inspired by the film Alien: Romulus.

This 17-inch figure boasts a new body sculpt, high articulation, and a wired tail for dynamic posing.

Accessories include swappable carapaces, an extendable jaw, and an articulated Facehugger.

Pre-order the $305 collectible for a March 2025 release and elevate your Xenomorph collection.

Alien: Romulus was a pretty exciting film, and it seemed to blend new and old elements of the Xenomorph mythos. This film took things back to their roots, with sci-fi and horror becoming one in a truly terrifying story. However, as the film continued, the Xenomorph seemed not to hold that much of a scare factor, and a new enemy was introduced. As a lifelong fan of the Alien franchise, it would be great to see this new set of films truly going back to its roots, with the big bad being these deadly space stalkers. Romulus even gave us a new named Xenomorph, but he did not get much screen time, which is sad. However, collectors can now expand their Xenomorph collection to new scary heights as Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure based on the events of Alien: Romulus.

The Scorched Xenomorph is back and ready to come to life with a whopping 17" tall figure that features a black and grey deco with translucent elements. This figure features a brand-new body sculpt and joint design, allowing an impressive amount of articulation along with a wired tail. As for accessories, this Alien will come with two swappable carapaces, an extendable inner jaw, an articulated Facehugger, a variety of swappable hands, and a themed LED diorama display base featuring the Romulus ship. The Scorched Xenomorph is priced at $305 and is set for a March 2025 release, with pre-orders already going live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph

"Bringing back both Alien and fans to the beginning of everything, a horror movie, Alien: Romulus tells a story about a group of young space colonizers scavenging an abandoned space station, where they encounter the most terrifying life forms in the universe. With positive reviews and high praise from fans, Alien: Romulus certainly is one of the must-watch for the year of 2024. Inspired by this epic blockbuster, Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th Scorched Xenomorph collectible figure."

"The immense Scorched Xenomorph sixth-scale collectible figure stands at about 44 cm tall and is skillfully painted in black and dark gray with a glossy finish to mimic the organic presentation as a Xenomorph. This highly detailed figure features a body with new joint designs to enhance wide range of articulation, a newly developed head sculpt with an exquisitely crafted internal structures, and comes with two interchangeable translucent carapaces in regular and battle-damage styles to provide different display options."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!