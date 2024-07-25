Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman (1989) Cowl 1:1 Replica Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut new comic book collectibles including a Batman cowl

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts their first DC Direct Replica Cowl from the Batman (1989) film.

The 1:1 scale replica stands 24.5” tall and is based on Michael Keaton's Batman.

Priced at $99.99, the non-wearable cowl includes a display stand and iconic bat symbol.

Pre-orders are available but selling out fast. Expected release date is October 2024.

McFarlane Toys has surprised DC Comics fans by debuting their very first DC Direct Replica Cowl. That is right, the infamous cowls of Batman are coming to life, and McFarlane is starting with the first-ever big-screen Caped Crusader with Batman (1989). Coming to life from the infamous Michael Keaton era of The Dark Knight, this replica is life-size with a 1:1 scale. Standing at a mighty 24.5" tall, this cowl is faithfully based on the 1989 design and features the mask along with the bat symbol. This is a non-wearable replica, but still, it is a nicely sculpted life size replica that is priced at only $99.99!

Pre-orders are selling out fast for this release, but we can imagine more will arrive when the product arrives in October 2024. There is a possibility that more Batman cowls are coming in the future, so make some room while you can. Pre-orders are still up on sites like McFarlane Toys Store, GameStop, and Entertainment Earth, but Fan Channel sites are charging up to $60 over the actual MSRP price, so this might be one you want to wait and watch out for to get the right price.

Batman (1989) Cowl 1:1 Scale Replica

"Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself The Joker seizes control of Gotham City's criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest Vicki Vale."

1:1 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the BATMAN 1989 movie.

Stands approximately 24.5" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

