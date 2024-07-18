Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman and Robin Board the Batplane with McFarlane's Super Powers

Step into the growing universe of McFarlane Toys as they debut a new crowdfunding project for DC Comics Super Powers

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches DC Super Powers Batplane with Batman and Robin figures.

Crowdfunded via McFarlane Collectors Club, the project has a $600K goal.

Exclusive tiers offer a Black Manta Sea Saucer and limited edition autographed card.

Classic 4" figurines with articulation, fabric capes, and nostalgic blister packaging.

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled its newest Collectors Club Drawing Board campaign with a new DC Comics reveal. The McFarlane Collector's Club is a new crowdfunding platform through the McFarlane Toys Store that is titled the Drawing Board. Similar to Hasbro's HasLab, this project helped collectors bring concepts into reality, and a new project has arrived for DC Comics Super Powers. Since their debut back in the 80s from Kenner, the DC Comics Super Powers line is a beloved retro collection that brought the DC Universe to life. This line was resurrected a few years ago from McFarlane Toys bringing classic and new characters as well as vehicles to life. The newest Drawing Board project consists of two projects, including NEW Super Powers Concepts with the Bat Multicraft.

Take flight with the Super Power Bat Multicraft that comes in at $30 and can hold two 4.5" DC Comics figures. This Batplane will be offered in a variety of tiers with a single release as well as a buckled for $45, which includes new deco figures of Batman and Robin. Each figure will feature a fabric cape as well as a blister card to keep your set complete. However, for fans who want more, a Black Manta Sea Saucer is also coming from the McFarlane Toys Drawing Board, which can also be bought solo or with a new Aquaman and Black Manta figure. Bundles for the entire set are also offered with one feature a DC Comics Batman Super Powers T-Shirt at $90 or one with a Todd McFarlane autographed art card for $100 and limited to only 500 pieces. Check out the Collectors Club Drawing Board right now with an All-or-Nothing campaign with a $600,000 goal.

Batman & Robin Take Flight with Super Powers Bat Multicraft

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, Batman! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love."

Classic 4" scale Super Powers figure with articulation.

Batman and Robin are featured in a soft fabric cape and a new deco

Comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!