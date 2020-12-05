The Dark Knight Rises Bat-Pod Returns with Hot Toys Re-Release

Hot Toys has announced the re-release of one of their iconic Batman accessories. Joining their The Dark Knight Rises re-release 1/6th scale Batman is the re-release of the Bat-Pod. Fans might remember this vehicle made its debut in The Dark Knight and then returned in The Dark Knight Rises when Bruce finally comes out of retirement. Hot Toys is bringing the Bat-Pod back to collectors once again as it is re-created with extreme precision, high amounts of detail, bringing it to life right off the screen. The Bat-Pod is roughly 23 inches long and will feature a wide variety of functionality like headlights that actually light up. This vehicle will enhance your Batman experience as it will also feature rotating rubber tires as well as its loaded out weapon systems. There will also be a holster for the EMP rifle that comes with the 1/6 scale The Dark Knight Rises Batman Hot Toys figure.

It is not often that 1/6th scale figures get vehicle accessories like this. It is nice that Hot Toys is re-releasing their iconic The Dark Knight Rises figures with not only the return of Batman but this Bat-Pod as well. This accessory will definitely take up your Batman collection to a whole new level and will be a perfect companion piece for the Batman figure. The Dark Knight Rises 1/6th Scale Bat-Pod Vehicle Accessory from Hot Toys is priced at $285. It is set to release between April – June 2022, and fans can find that pre-orders are open and located here.

Batman Takes to the Streets With Hot Toys Bat-Pod Re-Release

"Bruce Wayne has decided to return as Batman once again to protect innocents from the biggest threats. Unfortunately, his sudden reappearance on the weaponized Bat-Pod sparked a negative effect as the city police were trying to pursue him in the epic chase thought the streets of Gotham. Inspired by the finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Bat-Pod collectible that allows greater mobility for the Caped Crusader and Catwoman in Gotham City!"

"Skillfully crafted based on The Dark Knight Rises movie, the Bat-Pod collectible is recreated with extreme precision and outstanding painting applications, complemented with perfectly scaled aerodynamic design and mechanical details throughout its engine and body. Measuring at approximately 59 cm in length, it features headlights with light-up function; rotatable rubber tires; and more exquisite mechanical features such as munitions clusters, operator controls and guards, saddle, and footrest. Be sure to include the cool Bat-Pod collectible to your Dark Knight collection!"

The 1/6th scale Bat-Pod Collectible specially features:

Authentically detailed likeness of Bat-pod in The Dark Knight Rises

Highly accurate aerodynamic design with wire details, wide tires, weaponry on the front axles

Front headlights with light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Rotatable rubber tires

Other exquisite mechanical features include munitions clusters (cannons, machines guns, and gripping hook launchers), operator controls and guards, saddle, and footrest

Approximately 59cm L x 17cm W x 16cm H

Accessory:

One (1) adaptor for equipping EMP rifle (EMP rifle is not included*)