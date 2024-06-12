Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, marvel, wolverine

Hot Toys Unveils Uncanny 1/6 Wolverine from Deadpool & Wolverine

Coming to life from the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, Hot Toys is bringing Logan to life with incredible detail in 1/6 scale

At this point, most Marvel fans have seen the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Deadpool & Wolverine. The film looks absolutely insane with at long the long-awaited debut of Wolverine and Deadpool for one one-screen adventure. It looks like we are dealing with the multiverse here, and that means Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine, and he is getting a new suit. At long last, Logan is getting a Marvel Comics-accurate suit featuring his iconic mask and signature yellow and blue colors. Hot Toys has just announced that they will be making new 1/6 scale figures from Deadpool & Wolverine, with Wolvie getting the first revealed for the new line. This figure is nothing less than Uncanny, with two incredible releases that are one of the best Wolverine collectibles to ever arrive.

The standard figure will feature just his masked design from the film and will have some swappable lower face pieces. His yellow and blue X-Suit has been faithfully brought to life, and he will come with a variety of swappable hands. However, things get more interesting with the Deluxe version as it features interchangeable sleeved arms, swappable battle-damaged armor, and an extra unmasked head with a rolling eyes feature. This feature is the ultimate version of Wolverine to ever arrive on screen and easily captures the legacy of this X-Men from the 20 years he has been on screen. Pre-orders are unknown at this time but should arrive today on Sideshow Collectibles with a Q3 2025 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

Get ready for the most exhilarating, action-packed crossover event of the year with Wolverine and Deadpool! Two of Marvel's most beloved yet contrasting characters, are returning to the big screen that promises to deliver heart-pounding action."

"In honor of Marvel's 85th anniversary, Hot Toys is launching a month-long celebration to thrill fans and collectors. And to kick things off with unparalleled excitement, Hot Toys is proud to unveil the 1/6th scale Wolverine figure – it's also the FIRST collectible figure announced and inspired by the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie."

"The screen-accurate collectible figure is crafted based on the appearance of Wolverine portrayed by Hugh Jackman from the upcoming theatrical release, features a newly developed masked head sculpt with interchangeable lower faces showcasing different expressions, a highly poseable muscular body, arms made in silicone material with seamless elbows design, carefully tailored costume that replicates his battle outfit, multiple interchangeable hands with attachable bladed claws for additional posing options."

