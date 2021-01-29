Funko Debuts New Comic Cover Pops With Action Comics #1

Today is the last day of the Funko Fair, and Funko is ending their two weeks of reveals with a big bang. DC Comics started off the morning with the debut of a brand new collectible series called Pop Comic Covers. These are very similar to the Pop Albums that are already out that shows off classic vinyl artwork with a Pop figure placed inside. These are meant for in-box display, giving fans a whole experience of art and Funko all in one package. It looks like Funko is switching gears and creating collectible comic book covers this time as they debut the first Pop in the line with Action Comics #1 Superman. Fans will be getting a brand new first appearance Superman Pop, with the background of one of the most iconic covers in comic book history. The figure and comic art will come in a special case that even has a mountable attachment for easy wall display if desired.

This is one new Pop product that Funko should have been doing from the beginning, and we just can not wait to see what they do with this line. Superman is the obvious choice to start this line, and no better way than to showcase him with Action Comics #1. There are so many iconic comics out there, and Funko can really change the game with this new line of Pops. There are not a lot of Pop Albums out there, so we can expect some time before we really start to see some heavy hitters in the line. The Pop Comic Covers are not much more than a normal Funko Pop as it comes in at $14.99. The Superman Action Comics Comic Cover is set to release in May 2021, and DC Comics fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.