Batman Becomes Green Lantern with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new set of figures including the Batman becoming a Green Lantern

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Batman as Green Lantern figure in the DC Multiverse line.

The fusion figure includes a new suit, swappable hands, and Lantern power effects.

Details feature 22 moving parts for dynamic posing, plus a collectible art card.

Pre-order now for a December 2023 release at $29.99 on McFarlane Toys' website.

McFarlane Toys seems to really be exploring the DC Multiverse as they debut another original figure for their DC Multiverse line. In an unprecedented twist of fate, the Dark Knight is back and is now donning the ring of Green Lantern, transforming into a cosmic force of justice. Releasing as part of the new McFarlane Collector Edition line, this Caped Crusader is captured fully embracing willpower for a unique crossover. This brand-new fusion of Batman shows off his brooding darkness with the radiant power of the Green Lantern Corps. The Dark Knight has worn Lantern Rings in the past and has become a Yellow Lantern, a White Lantern, and even a Black Lantern. His time as a Green Lantern was in DC Comics Dark Nights Metal event, but that was a Dark Multiverse variant and quite evil. This version adds a new light twist to the Caped Crusader, who gets a new suit, a collectible card with a card holder, a variety of swappable hands, a Lantern power source, and two power effects. Pre-orders are live for this fusion figure right here for $29.99 with a December 2023 release.

Batman as Green Lantern McFarlane Collector Edition

"It's no secret that Green Lantern and Batman don't see eye to eye, but can they set their differences aside to face down the new Tattooed Man in this stand-alone story? Plus, what would Batman do…with a Power Ring?"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN as GREEN LANTERN from DC comics.

Accessories include power battery, 2 energy effects, 4 extra hands and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

