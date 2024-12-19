Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

Batman Detective Comics #27 1:3 Replica Cowl Arrives at McFarlane

A new set of collectible Batman cowl’s are on the way from McFarlane Toys in glorious 1:3 scale featuring iconic batsuits from over the years

Article Summary Explore Batman's legacy with a 1:3 scale cowl from Detective Comics #27.

Cowl design reflects Batman's iconic first appearance in 1939.

Perfect for collectors, featuring a display stand for easy setup.

Get this nostalgic piece from McFarlane Toys for only $14.99.

Continue to build up your Batman collection with McFarlane Toys, as they have unveiled that even more replica 1:3 scale cowls are on the way. This new cowl takes DC Comics fans back in time with Detective Comics #27 (1939), and it captures Batman's first appearance. This original design features long ears, a rounded silhouette, and a simple black-and-gray color scheme, reflecting the Golden Ages minimalist art style. The cowl introduced the world to Batman's dual identity as Bruce Wayne and helped kick off the legacy of the World's Greatest Detective.

Batman's cowl has changed a lot over the years, but this Detective Comics version continues to remain a nostalgic representation of the Caped Crusader's origins. Vengeance can now come home in a remarkable way as McFarlane Toys continues to bring the Caped Crusader's legendary cowls to life. Standing 7" tall, this beauty gets its own display stand and will make a great display piece in any Batman comic book collection. Collectors can actually purchase one right now from McFarlane Toys Store for $14.99, with Hush and Dark Knight Trilogy cowls also coming soon.

Batman Detective Comics #27 (1st App.) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"BATMAN has dedicated his life to an endless crusade, a war on all criminals in the name of his parents, who were taken from him when he was just a child. Since that tragic night, he has trained his body and mind to near physical perfection to be a self-made super hero. He's developed an arsenal of technology that would put most armies to shame. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is BATMAN!"

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on Batman's First Appearance (Detective Comics #27).

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

