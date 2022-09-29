New Marvel Studios Infinity Stone Hits shopDisney with the Aether

Thor: The Dark World is one of the more unliked films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It told the tale of the arrival of the Dark Elf Malekith, and his quest for power after an evil entity awoke from its slumber. The Aether was a power that was at the center of the war between Odin and the Asgardians and the Dark Elves. It was only after the fall of Malekith and in the hands of The Collector that we found out the Aether was, in fact, an Infinity Stone, and the Reality Stone, to be specific. This powerful stone can drop planets and is part of a set that, when united, can whip out half go existence. Disney Parks has acquired this power and is releasing it to collectors as their latest Marvel Studios Replica has arrived online.

The latest replica is a light-up replica of the Aether container with a red infinity Stone located inside. Thor collectors will be in awe with the about of detail on this bad boy from the Asgardian architecture to light up capabilities. Handles are also designed into the box, allowing for easy transport as you stop it in your Infinity Vault. A removable Reality Stone is featured as well that hopefully will be Abel to be inserted into the Disney Parks Infinity Gauntlet. The Light-Up Aether Thor: The Dark World Replica is priced at $99.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

"Now you can take possession of the precious Reality Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, which comes in its special Aether container. This highly detailed replica of the powerful relic from the Marvel Universe includes carry handles and opens up to reveal the red Reality Stone which lights up."

Magic in the details

Includes Reality Stone and container

Highly detailed replica

Reality Stone lights up

Hinged top lid opens

Two carry handles fold down on to top of container

Comes in special packaging box