Batman Forever Robin is Back With New Prime 1 Studio Statue

The Batnips are back as Prime 1 Studio reveals their newest statue that brings Robin to life from Batman Forever. The 1995 film is back once again as Chris O'Donnell suits up as the legendary Boy Wonder. Standing 35" this Batman Forever Robin 1/3 Scale Statue shows off Robin as he stands on a Batcave themed logo base with bats. Robin's suits come to life like never before with a metallic finish and a synthetic leather cape. A bulletproof batsuit is what this little bird needs, and fans can add him to their collection for just $1,299. Prime 1 Studio also released a Val Kilmer Batman statue as a companion piece last month here, so be sure to finish the set and get both while you can starting here.

"Prime 1 Studio is once again proud to present a classic addition to the Museum Masterline Series: the 1/3 Scale MMBM-03: ROBIN from BATMAN FOREVER! 1995's Batman Forever introduced us to a new member of the Bat family: Robin! Robin was always meant to be the bright and shining balance to Batman's dark and brooding ways. And now, Prime 1 Studio brings you a handsome, powerful, and impressive Robin to complete the Caped Crusaders! Our skillful artists have, yet again, performed at their absolute best by presenting a screen-accurate Robin from Batman Forever."

"Shown here, descending steps on a Batcave-themed base, our 35-inch-tall Robin, exudes confidence and sheer perfection. The breathtaking likeness of his face, the manicured styling of his hair, and the impeccable anatomical sculpting of his form, all shower praises on our sculpting team's talents. Not to be outdone, our painters have taken the film reference to heart as they recreated the Boy Wonder's suit's subtle metallic finish, the exacting fidelity of the reds and greens, and even the lifelike rendering of his complexion."

"Quality is not undersold on this piece as Robin is equipped with a synthetic leather cape, lined with shiny, yellow satin fabric. Gone are the days of a Robin in shorts as descends to the Batcave with a full suit of bullet-resistant armor. The base is emblazoned with the famous R logo for Robin, as denizens of the cave punctuate the perimeter of this pedestal. If you are a fan of Batman Forever, you owe it to yourself to pre-order Robin and complete the Dynamic Duo today!"