Val Kilmer Is Back with New Batman Forever Prime 1 Studio Statue

Val Kilmer suits up once again as the legendary Dark Knight is back with a new statue from Prime 1 Studio. Standing 38" tall, Batman is back with a brand new statue from the 1995 classic film Batman Forever. The statue is faithfully recreated straight from the film with high attention to detail to the iconic suit. Our Caped Crusader features a faux cape, swappable arms, batarang, and grapnel gun, allowing fans to customize this hero. On top of the statue, Prime 1 Studio has also included a massive bat cave style was that is loaded with bat weapons.

This unique collectible is pretty amazing, showing off a whole wall of deadly weapons that Batman is known for, making this a perfect companion piece for this statue. The Batman Forever Ultimate Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $1,699.00 and set to release between November 2022 – February 2023. Pre-orders are set to release here tomorrow, so keep your eyes and wallets peeled.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present a classic addition to the Museum Masterline Series: the 1/3 Scale MMBM-01UTS: BATMAN Ultimate Bonus Version from BATMAN FOREVER! 1995's Batman Forever was the third, bright, and shining entry into the cinematic world of Batman! Following two dark and brooding Batman films, Batman Forever injected a more colorful and lively spirit into the franchise. And now, Prime 1 Studio brings you a sleek, powerful, and astonishing 38 inches tall Batman to celebrate this entertaining movie!"

"Our talented team of sculptors and painters have expressed their passion and dedication in their work by crafting a Batman with incredible likeness and impeccable quality! Taken as a whole, Batman's costume is stylish and stealthy, an improvement over the design of the last two suits! Posed in an iconic stance, Batman's attention is pulled off to his right, in a direction we may never know about. The unbelievable craftsmanship in his face alone, should sell you on this statue: from his lifelike eyes to the subtle pout of his lips, to the natural complexion of his skin. Likewise, his fantastic anatomy has been sculpted to exacting perfection. Taut, but not tense. Solid, but not inflexible."

Specifications:

Batman Forever-themed Base

Synthetic Leather Fabric cape

Three (3) Swappable Right Forearms (Fist, Batarang & Grapnel)

Gadget Wall with Chrome Gadgets, Bat Cowl on Display and cave rock-themed base

One (1) Batcave-inspired Title Plate [BONUS PART]