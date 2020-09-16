Joker Creates Chaos with New Batman Hush Figure from Medicom

Medicom is continuing with their DC Comics figures from the fan-favorite comic arc Batman Hush. We have already seen Batman, Superman, and Hush, but now Joker is getting his debut with his own MAFEX figure. The figure stands 6.3" tall and will come with two interchangeable heads, a knife, and a pistol with the classic BANG gimmick. The design of the Joker is pulled right out of the Batman Hush story and will be liked by many fans of the series.

This Joker figure is not packed with accessories but he features some amazing detail from his outfit to his head sculpts. If you already own the other Batman Hush figures from Medicom then this is a no brainer figure for your collection. The comic arc is beloved by many fans and these figures capture their character designs quite nicely and will be a great addition to any fans collection. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.142 The Joker figure is priced at $94.99. He is set to release in August 2021 so fans will have plenty of time to save up for him. Pre-orders are also already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Hush figures to give some balanced chaos to your set.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in August 2021. Maffex No.142. MAFEX THE JOKER BATMAN: HUSH Ver.! Reference retail price ¥ 7,800 (excluding tax) * Consumption tax will be charged separately. Prototype production SH STUDIO & PERFECT-STUDIO."

Overall height about 160mm

From DC "BATMAN: HUSH"

BATMAN's nemesis "THE JOKER" is here!

Two types of head parts are included!

A soft molded jacket supports flexible poses!

Various weapon parts included!

Comes with a movable figure stand!

BATMAN and all related characters and elements (C) & TM DC Comics. (S20)