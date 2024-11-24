Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman is Back in Blue and Grey with New Animated McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with some new The New Batman Adventures figures capturing the animated fun from the late 90s

Article Summary Batman returns in his iconic blue and grey suit with McFarlane's new animated figure.

Pre-order now to own a DC Direct collectible featuring "The New Batman Adventures."

The figure includes seven hands, a batarang, grapnel launcher, and more.

Look out for villains like The Riddler and Scarecrow in this exciting new wave.

The New Batman Adventures lives on as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Direct figures. Most of these figures have been seen before years ago with DC Collectibles. However, after the DC Comics toy division vanished, McFarlane Toys has picked up the pieces, including the return of The New Batman Adventures animated line. The Caped Crusader himself has arrived for this new release, though, as he suits up for a possible new release by donning his signature blue and grey bat suit.

The Dark Knight is back and will now be featured in his nicely sculpted animated glory with a variety of accessories, which include seven hands, a batarang, a grapple launcher, and a display base. This new line of figures also comes with a reproduction animation cel and art frame from The New Batman Adventures, with this one featuring the episode "Legends of the Dark Knight." Collectors can pre-order this new Blue/Grey Batman figure today at McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99 with a January 2025 release. Be on the lookout for other villains in this wave with The Riddler and Scarecrow.

Batman (Blue/Grey) (The New Batman Adventures)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

BATMAN™ is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Accessories include figure base, 7 extra hands, batarang, grapnel launcher, reproduction animation cel & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

