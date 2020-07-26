It's Surfs Up with Batman 66' Statues from Iron Studios

Iron Studios has put up pre-orders for some new Batman statues. These statues were originally announced during the Sideshow Con, and the excitement could not be contained. Coming out of the infamous Batman 66' episode, "Surf's Up! Joker's Under!" Batman and Joker return once again. With likenesses of Adam West and Cesar Romaro, Iron Studios captures this dynamic duo once again. They are both depicted on surfboards and catching those waves. They will be placed on an ocean wave base and posed in swim trunks and ready for summer. Batman 66' will even be carrying his iconic shark spray. Both figures are beautifully crafted and will be a great addition to any grown 1966 Batman collection.

Both of these statues are very well sculpted and are just packed with detail. From the colors to their poses, this is one set of Batman statues that dedicated fans can get behind. No better way to celebrate these two iconic characters than with this summer statues. Both Joker and Batman 1966 Surfs Up Statues are priced at $149.99. They are expected to release between April – June 2021, and pre-orders are already live. You can find Surfing Batman here and Joker here. Payment plans are available, so fans and collectors should take advantage of it if need be.

Batman Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Batman 66

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original TV series references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) 10.6 – in (W) 4.7 – in (L)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs

The Joker Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Batman 66

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original TV series references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 10.6 in (W) x 6.6 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs